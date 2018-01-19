19, January 2018: Host Unmetered is a company that has aimed to deliver the best possible service at a competitive price. They have achieved their goal and the companies that had issues with their former servers jumped the boat rapidly. All of these companies have been super happy with the achieved result and that is easily visible by the reviews that they have left for the unmetered bandwidth provider. The vast majority of the reviews are praising the great quality and complimenting the good price.

The unmetered dedicated servers are generally a new thing in the world of today. Most business plans don’t revolve around this issue and are easily considered to be inferior to the majority of the newer plans that have been put into action across the globe. This unmetered bandwidth isn’t the only feature that is worth the time: there is also the 99 per cent of the uptime that is a regular thing these days and enterprise level hardware that is truly blazing fast. It features the proactive monitoring and also a complete DDOS attack proof system.

This kind of 10gbps dedicated server is unheard of in many countries of the world. In many of such countries this level of server farms are even unachievable due to their energy costs. HU have been lucky to be able to build a business that is not only amazing from the technical point of view but also achievable from the infrastructural pipeline activity. To run a 10gbps server is something that a few years ago would be a part of the science fiction movement. Nevertheless, the world grows and we all are supposed to grow together with it.

Probably the best thing about the unmetered bandwidth service is the price. Long term plans of the company include being stable in the line of business that hasn’t seen stability in many years. New technologies that have been dominating the market for years haven’t allowed one moment of rest for the tech specialists from around the globe. Always learning is a real perk that these people are taking in with ease. For all of the individuals and the companies across the market — unmetered dedicated servers are available at a touch of a key. Be sure to hurry and get the place before it’s gone for good, the demand is held high.

