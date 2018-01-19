Harbinger Systems is now a proud member of HR Open Standards Consortium

Harbinger Systems, a global enterprise providing software technology services, is now a member of HR Open Standards Consortium, a not-for-profit organization, aimed at simplifying data exchanges related to HR functions.

PUNE, INDIA; REDMOND, WA, January 16, 2018

HR Open Standards Consortium, a not-for-profit organization founded in 1999, has been dedicated to

developing specifications that facilitate data exchanges pertaining to human resources. It consists of

about 10,000 members globally, ranging from HR practitioners to various vendor companies. HR Open

Standards Consortium is the certifying organization for HR-JSON and HR-XML standards. In terms of

JSON specifications, HR Open covers aspects such as data protection, assessment, screening, recruiting,

wellness, and employee benefits among others.

Harbinger Systems, HR Tech builder of choice for many Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in the US

and globally, recently became a member of HR Open Standards Consortium. Over the last two decades,

Harbinger has collaborated with a lot of HR Tech enterprises to develop products that adhere to the

latest of HR standards and can be used in functions such as Recruitment, Benefits Administration, Case

Management, Time-off Management, Employee Engagement, and Payroll. Technology expertise coupled

with years of domain experience is why Harbinger is the preferred partner when it comes to building HR

Tech products.

As a member of HR Open Standards, Harbinger Systems aims to stay updated of the latest standards and

also contribute in the development and upkeep. The team at Harbinger Systems comprises of

technology experts, subject matter experts and HR Tech experts that can provide valuable inputs in the

development of HR open standards. Harbinger Systems aims to aid the efforts of HR Open Standards in

the continual development of global standards directed towards cost effectiveness, easy

implementation and seamless integration of HR systems.