Latest industry research report on: Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

In this report, the global Wrought Aluminum Alloy market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

In addition, drivers, restraints and opportunities, competitive landscape have also been covered under the current proposed table of contents, which will in due course help you to take strategic decisions with respect to the market.

Data including (both global and regions): Production (K Units), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price (USD/Unit), cost, gross margin etc.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Wrought Aluminum Alloy in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

United Company RUSAL Plc

Rio Tinto Alcan

Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd.

Alcoa Inc.

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Constellium

Aleris International Inc.

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.

Dubai Aluminium Company Ltd.

Norsk Hydro ASA

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Silicon

Magnesium

Manganese

Copper

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Transportation & Logistics

Packaging

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Table of Contents

Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market Research Report 2017

1 Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wrought Aluminum Alloy

1.2 Wrought Aluminum Alloy Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Silicon

1.2.4 Magnesium

1.2.5 Manganese

1.2.6 Copper

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Segment by Application

1.3.1 Wrought Aluminum Alloy Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Transportation & Logistics

1.3.3 Packaging

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Wrought Aluminum Alloy (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Wrought Aluminum Alloy Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

