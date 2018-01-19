Vitamin D refers to a group of naturally occurring fat-soluble vitamin chemically related to steroids, which help in absorption of calcium, magnesium, phosphate, and zinc and multiple. Vitamin D helps to maintain cell cycle, reduce chances of neuromuscular disorder and inflammation in joints, and to enhance immune function. It maintains serum calcium and phosphate concentration to regularize the mineralization of bone and tooth to prevent hypo calcemic tetany.

Increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of vitamin D deficiency and other chronic diseases are some key factors driving market growth. Awareness about benefits of health check-ups coupled with higher per capita income are other factors driving growth of the market. However, growing price burden on patients is a primary factor hampering market growth.

Region-wise, the vitamin D testing (https://marketresearch.biz/report/vitamin-d-testing-market/)market in North America commanded largest share in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance during forecast period owing to presence of good healthcare infrastructure. The vitamin D testing market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to rising expenditure on healthcare infrastructure in India. In addition, growing investments by various players in the market in the region, and recent commercialization of tests in Japan and China are other reasons for this projected revenue growth.

Diagnostic laboratories are witnessing rising foot-falls of patients because these centers offer consumer-friendly outpatient services, wide range of medical services and testing procedures, which in turn reduces overall medical expenditure, which will further drive the influx of patients during the forecasted period.

The global vitamin D testing market is characterized by the presence of many vendors that distribute products in local and international markets, and this strengthens the competitive environment of the market. These vendors offer advanced technologies to enhance their brand image and develop high-quality products to expand customer base and drive revenues.

Two forms of vitamin D tests that can be measured in the blood include 25-hydroxyvitamin D and 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D. 25-hydroxyvitamin D tests are majorly done because it is major form found in blood and is the relatively inactive precursor to the active hormone, 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D. 25-hydroxyvitamin D is commonly measured to assess and monitor vitamin D status in individuals because of its long half-life and higher concentration and to its greater ability to identify bone malformations, softness, weakness, and fractures in adults.

Some of the key players in Vitamin D Testing market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Diagnostics, Vitamin D Company, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Biomeriux Diasorin, Roche Diagnostics, Diazyme Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, Tosoh Bioscience, DiaSorin S.p.A., Qualigen Inc., and Biokit.