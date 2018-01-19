Surgical stapling devices are specialized medical staplers used while surgeries or operations instead of sutures to close skin wounds and thoracic and intra-abdominal resections. Surgical staples are preferred over sutures since they are more consistent, and hence less likely to leak air or blood. Surgical staples are mostly used in lung and bowel surgeries. Adoption of minimally invasive (MI) surgeries using surgical staplers has increased as it offers benefits such as faster recovery, protection from post-surgery infections, minimal pain, coagulation, and accurate closure. In recent times, orthopedic, neurological, and cardiovascular diseases have been increasing significantly.

In addition, obesity has become a major concern in various countries across the globe due to changing lifestyles, unhealthy food habits, less healthy activities, etc. Thus, increasing number of surgical procedures, rising acceptance and adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, coupled with rising concerns regarding healing by traditional sutures, high usage of surgical stapling devices in surgeries such as lung, bowel, laparoscopy, etc., and increasing geriatric population are anticipated to fuel growth of the global surgical stapling devices market. However, post-surgery discomfort, pain and scars caused by staplers, high-cost involved in R&D of surgical staplers etc. are factors hampering growth of the global surgical stapling devices market.

Among the product type segments, the powered surgical stapling devices segment is contributing significantly to growth of the global surgical stapling devices market owing to advanced technology used and rising need for better wound closure and management.

The North America surgical stapling devices market contributes highest revenue share to the global surgical stapling devices market due to increasing geriatric population and growing demand for advanced medical technologies. Asia Pacific surgical stapling devices market is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising healthcare awareness, growing trend of medical tourism, coupled with continuous and rising demand for advanced medical technologies.

Key players include Johnson & Johnson, Conmed Corporation, Alcon Laboratories Inc., KLS Martin Group, Zimmer Holdings Inc., Stryker Corporation, Ethicon Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Medtronic Inc., and CareFusion Corporation.