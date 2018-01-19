Smartphone display is the thick/thin electronic display screen made up of glass, plastic, or other flexible substrates. These screens are lightweight and foldable. As the demand for user-friendly and ubiquitous displays is expected to increase, many industry participants are working toward the development of large and high-resolution displays for smartphones. Such displays make the screen of these devices durable and resistant to damage and increase the amount of content that can be displayed. In the future, it is possible that out of the rigid and flexible displays, the latter will be an embedded part of a wide range of applications.

Increasing demand for smartphones is a key factor driving growth of the global smartphone display market.

Technological advancements such as OLED, after LCD have enhanced color and lighting experience from smartphones. Vendors are focusing on introducing advanced smartphones with flexible displays, faster processor, larger displays, and high resolution to enhance user experience. These offerings are anticipated to further fuel growth of the global smartphone display market. Moreover, increasing number of internet users on smartphones, penetration of social networking sites, mobile apps for banking, booking tickets, movies, ordering food, etc. are fueling growth of this market.

Do Inquiry About Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/smartphone-display-market/#inquiry

Cut-throat competition resulting in price wars and fluctuating revenues, low-cost products by new entrants and local players, and delay in supply of newly innovated products to meet demand of the consumers due to various reasons such as complex design requirements, shortage of resources, and lack of technical expertise are challenging growth of this market.

Asia Pacific market holds major share in terms of revenue in the global smartphone display market owing to major players based in countries such as Japan and China. Asia Pacific is followed by North America market due to high disposable income and inclination towards advanced technological devices.

Key players include AU Optronics, Japan Display, LG, Samsung, Sharp, and Innolux Display.