A 3D camera is an imaging device that creates depth effects in images to be replicated in three dimensions, as experienced through human binocular vision. Some 3D cameras use single lens that shifts its position while other cameras use two or more lenses to record multiple points of view to create a 3D image. With rising adoption of smartphones and technological advancements, 3D cameras are expected to become an essential feature of smartphones in coming 5 years.

Most of the smartphone 3D cameras are designed using stereoscopic technology. These cameras offer high quality images, reliability, and precision while capturing 3D images of objects, which is one of the major factor driving growth of the global smartphones 3D camera market (https://marketresearch.biz/report/smartphone-3d-camera-market/). In addition, increasing number of smartphone users and growing trend of posting real-time images on social media platforms are further propelling demand for smartphones with 3D camera. Integration of 3D sensors in smartphones enables sensing of movement and allows users to capture exact dimensions of environment and objects. This real-time picture capturing feature coupled with games based on augmented reality and virtual reality are gaining popularity among youngsters, which is further fueling growth of the global smartphone 3D camera market.

3D camera requires high quality lenses, advance sensors, and advanced configuration which is leading to high cost of smartphones with 3D camera which is a major factor hampering growth of the global market. In addition, compatibility issues of 3D cameras with smartphones and high battery consumption are other factors further hampering growth of the global smartphone 3D camera market.

However, increasing R&D activities and integration of depth sensing cameras in smartphones are expected to fuel growth of the global smartphone 3D camera market during next 5 years. Also, major players such as Intel and Google are collaborating with major smartphone manufacturers to provide advanced 3D camera and one such example is Googles Project Tango.

The global smartphone 3D camera market is segmented on the basis of technology, resolution, and region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to presence of major smartphone manufacturers and increasing disposable income of consumers especially in countries such as India, China etc. The market is North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, followed by the market in Europe.

Key players in the global smartphone 3D camera market are Toshiba corporation, SoftKinetic Systems S.A., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Bevel, PMD Technologies AG, Sharp Corporation, and Infineon Technologies.