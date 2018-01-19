Small molecule targeted cancer therapy is the medication that blocks the cancerous cells growth by destroying the targeted molecules which results in the growth of tumor and carcinogenesis (formation of cancer). Targeted therapy contains drugs, that help to stop cancer from growing and spreading. Multiple myeloma, prostate cancer, melanoma, lymphoma, and breast cancer, these are various types of cancer treated by this targeted therapy.

Targeted therapy is considered to be more effective than conventional methods and prevent normal cells from harmful radiations. Small molecule targeted cancer therapy (https://marketresearch.biz/report/small-molecule-targeted-cancer-therapy-market/) has a targeted approach and minimal side-effects, which in turn increases the rate of adoption of this therapy among end users. Rising incidence rate of cancer is major key factor driving growth of this market. Moreover, drugs such as Novartis”s Glivec are losing their patents, is expected to act as an opportunity for manufacturers of small molecule targeted cancer therapy.

Furthermore, lack of awareness among the end users, high operational cost, rate of approved chemical drugs is declining every year due to stringent regulatory policies are few of the hurdles restraining growth of small molecule targeted cancer therapy market.

Do Inquiry About Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/small-molecule-targeted-cancer-therapy-market/#inquiry

The global small molecule targeted cancer therapy market report has been segmented on the basis of type, and region.

North America is the largest revenue generating region due to rising incidence of cancer cases. However, Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to witness increased market growth rate due to the management of target oriented economic drugs.

Key players in the global small molecule targeted cancer therapy market report include Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Abbott Laboratories, Cytokinetics Inc., Bayer Healthcare AG, OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Hospira Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline PLC.