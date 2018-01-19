Mobile applications, commonly known as mobile app, is a type of software applications developed to run on small-handled devices such as smartphones, tablets, personal digital assistants (PDAs), etc. They offer users to access similar services as accessed on personal computers. Smartphones have become a boon by replacing personal computers, gaming consoles, MP3 players, calculators, cameras and many more devices. Few important mobile apps come preloaded on devices and individuals can download from app stores or browser as well. Most popular smartphone platforms that support mobile apps include Android, iOS, Windows Phone, and BlackBerry.

Major factors driving growth of the global mobile applications market include advancements in the electronic, telecommunication, and m-Commerce industries, growing internet penetration, rising subscriptions in various social media websites coupled with value-added features, and availability of low cost mobile data tariffs. In addition, rising disposable income, increasing demand of smartphones, and tablets coupled with availability of free apps, emergence of 4G and 5G in developing countries, and increasing adoption of long term evolution (LTE) are also expected to fuel growth of the global mobile applications market.

Constant consumer demand for advancements and customization of apps, cut-throat competition coupled with low quality apps to generate revenues, are factors challenging growth of the global mobile applications market. Furthermore, increased risks associated with data theft through spyware applications, incompatibility of certain apps with OS of smartphones or tablets may also hamper the market growth. Dearth of mobile apps for useful business applications may also hinder market growth.

North America is leading the market with comparatively larger revenue share in the global mobile applications market. Asia Pacific is largest market in terms of application downloads. European mobile applications market is expected to witness fast growth during the forecast period. Among the category segments, games end use segment is expected to project a substantially high revenue share during the forecast period.

Key players include IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, BlackBerry Ltd., Fueled, Leeway Hertz, Adept Business Solutions, Burgan National Information Systems Co., and Verbat Technologies.