Hemophilia is an inherited genetic bleeding disorder resulting in an individual lacking or having low levels of proteins called clotting factors. This impairs the body”s ability to control coagulation or blood clotting. Hemophilia occurs more in males than females and is inherited as an X-linked recessive trait, in which the mother passes on a copy of the defective gene to a male child, and more rarely, both parents pass on copies of the defective gene to a female child. While males with hemophilia experience joint and muscle bleeding, females have unusually heavy reproductive bleeding, including menstrual periods or bleeding after childbirth.

Out of the three types of hemophilia, type A is more prevalent as compared to the other variants. Hemophilia A is a rare non-genetic form, in which autoantibodies develop against the plasma coagulation factor.

Rising prevalence of bleeding disorders, increasing awareness among populations, increasing Research & Development of novel clotting factors and technological advancements are key factors driving growth of the global hemophilia treatment market. However, lack of available medicines and high cost of treatment are restraining factors for market growth. However, advancements in gene therapy and approaching approval of drugs for treatment of hemophilia offer high potential growth opportunities in this market.

The hemophilia market in North America is estimated to remain dominant and contribute largest revenue share to the global hemophilia treatment market during the forecast period. Markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America are excepted to witness significant growth in the near future, owing to rising number of hemophilic patients, increasing awareness of these disorders, and technological advancements in these emerging economies.

Moreover, owing to better diagnostic techniques, increasing prophylactic treatments, and growing medical research in Asia Pacific and Latin America, demand for recombinant and plasma-derived products are further increasing in these regions.

Key players in the global hemophilia market are Baxter International, Inc., Grifols SA, CSL Ltd., Octapharma AG, Novo Nordisk, Kedrion, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Biogen Idec Inc., and Hospira Inc.