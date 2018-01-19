The recently published report titled Global GMO Seed Market Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global GMO Seed Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global GMO Seed Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global GMO Seed Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global GMO Seed Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global GMO Seed Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global GMO Seed Market Research Report 2018

1 GMO Seed Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GMO Seed

1.2 GMO Seed Segment By Crop Type

1.2.1 Global GMO Seed Production and CAGR (%) Comparison By Crop Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global GMO Seed Production Market Share By Crop Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Corn

1.2.4 Soyabean

1.2.5 Cotton

1.2.6 Alfalfa

1.2.7 Sugar Beets

1.2.8 Zucchini

1.2.9 Papaya

1.2.10 Potato

1.2.11 Apple

1.3 GMO Seed Segment By Trait

1.3.1 Herbicide Tolerance

1.3.2 Insect Tolerance

1.4 Global GMO Seed Segment by Application

1.4.1 GMO Seed Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Direct Sales

1.4.3 Modern Trade

1.4.4 E-retailers

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Global GMO Seed Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global GMO Seed Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.5.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6 Global Market Size (Value) of GMO Seed (2013-2025)

1.6.1 Global GMO Seed Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.6.2 Global GMO Seed Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global GMO Seed Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global GMO Seed Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global GMO Seed Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global GMO Seed Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global GMO Seed Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global GMO Seed Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers GMO Seed Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 GMO Seed Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GMO Seed Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 GMO Seed Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global GMO Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global GMO Seed Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global GMO Seed Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global GMO Seed Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global GMO Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America GMO Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe GMO Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China GMO Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan GMO Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia GMO Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India GMO Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global GMO Seed Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global GMO Seed Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America GMO Seed Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe GMO Seed Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China GMO Seed Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan GMO Seed Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia GMO Seed Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India GMO Seed Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global GMO Seed Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global GMO Seed Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global GMO Seed Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global GMO Seed Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global GMO Seed Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global GMO Seed Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global GMO Seed Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global GMO Seed Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global GMO Seed Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 GMO Seed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 BASF SE GMO Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Bayer Crop Science India Ltd

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 GMO Seed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Bayer Crop Science India Ltd GMO Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 DOW Agrosciences LLC

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 GMO Seed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 DOW Agrosciences LLC GMO Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Groupe Limagrain Holdings Corp

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 GMO Seed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Groupe Limagrain Holdings Corp GMO Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 KWS SAAT SE

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 GMO Seed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 KWS SAAT SE GMO Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Land O’ Lakes Inc

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 GMO Seed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Land O’ Lakes Inc GMO Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Monsanto Co

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 GMO Seed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Monsanto Co GMO Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Sakata Seed Corp

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 GMO Seed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Sakata Seed Corp GMO Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Syngenta AG

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 GMO Seed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Syngenta AG GMO Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Takii Seeds

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 GMO Seed Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Takii Seeds GMO Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Dupont

7.12 Agreliant Genetics LLC

7.13 Bejo Zaden BV

7.14 Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd

7.15 DLF Seeds and Science

8 GMO Seed Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 GMO Seed Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of GMO Seed

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 GMO Seed Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of GMO Seed Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global GMO Seed Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global GMO Seed Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global GMO Seed Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global GMO Seed Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global GMO Seed Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global GMO Seed Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 North America GMO Seed Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 Europe GMO Seed Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China GMO Seed Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan GMO Seed Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 Southeast Asia GMO Seed Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 India GMO Seed Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global GMO Seed Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global GMO Seed Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

