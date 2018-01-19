Growing number of visual inaccuracies, rising prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, and rising popularity as fashion accessory are major factors boosting global sales of contact lenses and are expected to drive growth of the global contact lenses market over the forecast period. In addition, rising ageing population, usage of computers, mobiles, and other devices, rising visual defects among children and young people are boosting demand for contact lenses. Youngsters are preferring contact lenses for aesthetics, convenience, and comfort, and easy availability of contact lenses (https://marketresearch.biz/report/contact-lenses-market/), with variety of colors and have also triggered their use as a fashion accessory among the young and middle-aged population. The global contact lenses market accounted for US$XX billion in 2017 and is expected to reach US$XX billion by 2026.

The global contact lenses market is highly competitive and consolidated. In order to boost revenues and grasp a strong consumer base, the key players will strive to have a competitive advantage over each other, hence innovations such as new products extensions, and growing applications in the coming years are expected. The competition in the market is expected to further intensify in the years ahead.

It is a widely known fact that sleeping with the lenses on, or careless handling or storage of contact lenses, can have severe implications such as poor fitting and dryness of eyes, eye infections, ulcerations and other eye diseases, which is expected to limit mass adoption of contact lenses among skeptical consumers. Also, the fact that practitioners are not well equipped to prescribe contact lenses in certain developing regions such as Middle East & Africa, and increasing acceptance of ophthalmology devices and corrective procedures like LASIK and Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) also threatens to limit overall growth prospects of the global contact lens market to a certain extent.

Opportunities such as availability of colored, disposable, and affordable varieties of contact lenses, attempts made by contact lens manufacturers and doctors to educate masses about the proper and safe use of contact lenses and untapped market in emerging regions will help expand scope of the global contact lens market in the next few years.

Do Inquiry About Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/contact-lenses-market/#inquiry

The global contact lenses market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, design, usage, technology, and region. On the basis of region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

North American market currently holds largest share of the global contact lenses market owing to high awareness regarding eye examinations and increasing popularity of daily disposable lenses. However, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate with the most promising and lucrative opportunities present in the market for the players in the near future due to rising awareness among people, and well-equipped practitioners in countries in this region.

Key players include Bausch & Lomb, Alcon Laboratories, The Cooper Companies, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Medical Optics, Carl Zeiss AG, CIBA Vision, Contamac, Eagle Optics, Essilor International SA, Hoya Corp, Hydrogel Vision, Medennium, STAAR Surgical Company, and SynergEyes.