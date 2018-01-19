A new report based on compounding pharmacies titled “Global Market Study on Compounding Pharmacies: Oral Medication Anticipated to Remain the Most Favored Drug Type Through 2025” has recently been added to the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, a value of US$ 13,366.5 Mn is expected to be generated by the global compounding pharmacies market by the end of 2025. The report further estimates that the global compounding pharmacies market is projected to exhibit a 7.5% CAGR during the assessment period 2017 – 2025. The report is comprehensive source of information and guidance for stakeholders looking to understand the market.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4049

According to the report, the key factors driving the growth of the market are increasing medicinal droughts, expiry of branded generics and growing demand for HRT drugs. However, concerns about the unsafe compounding practices and restriction in the formulations that can be used are the key factors that can impede the growth of the market.

In a bid to give readers detailed information, the report has segmented the market on the basis of product, therapeutic area, application type and region. By product, oral medication continues to be the largest segment. It is projected that this segment will grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the assessment period. This segment is estimated to reach a valuation of over US$6 Bn by 2025. By application, the key segments include adult medication, veterinary medication, children medication and geriatric medication. Among these, adult medication segment continues to be the largest and is likely to reach a valuation of over US$7.5 Bn by 2025.

Read the Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/compounding-pharmacies-market-112017

North America continues to be the largest market for compounding pharmacies. The market in the region is dominated by US, while Canada accounts for a minor share. The compounding pharmacies market in North America is projected to reach US$9 Bn in revenues by 2025.

The report also offers detailed segment-wise analysis and forecast on the basis of therapeutic area. The key segments include hormone replacement therapy and pain management. Among these the hormone replacement therapy is estimated to grow at nearly 10% CAGR during the forecast market.

The companies are profiled in terms of company overview, company financials, company strategy and recent developments. Some of the major companies profiled are Fagron, Fresenius Kabi AG, PharMEDium Services, LLC, Institutional Pharmacy Solutions, Cantrell Drug Company, Lorraine’s Pharmacy and B. Braun Melsungen AG Company

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert at: https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/4049

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/