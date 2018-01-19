A new report based on chronic myelogenous leukemia treatment titled “Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia Treatment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026” has recently been added to the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, a value of US$ 8,550.8 million is estimated to be generated by the global chronic myelogenous leukemia treatment market by the end of 2025. The report further estimates that the global chronic myelogenous leukemia treatment market is projected to exhibit a 6.7% CAGR during the assessment period 2017 – 2026.

The key driving factors of the market include increasing spending on research and development in oncology, development of new products and therapies and drug innovation. However, chronic myelogenous leukemia treatment is expensive which has remained a long standing challenge for governments, healthcare providers and patients.

The report offers detailed insights and forecast on the basis of key segments. On the basis of treatment type, the key segments include disease specific treatment and symptomatic treatment. By distribution channel, the key segments include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and specialty pharmacies. The drug type segmentation includes branded and generic. The report also offers regional segmentation, which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan.

According to the report, by treatment type, disease specific treatment is likely to account for nearly 75% revenue share of the market. This segment is likely to exceed US$ 7 billion in revenues by the end of the forecast period. On the basis of distribution channel, hospital pharmacies are likely to be the largest segment. By the end of 2026, this segment is projected to rake in values worth US$ 4.6 Bn. The specialty pharmacies segment is also likely to witness steady growth during the assessment period.

North America is likely to be the largest market for chronic myelogenous leukemia treatment globally. The growth of the market in North America is likely to be driven by increasing emphasis on providing quality care. Further, innovation in drug development is also likely to fuel the prospects of the market in North America.

The report has profiled some of the major companies in terms of company overview, product overview, key financials, key developments and SWOT analysis. The companies profiled are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Roche Holdings AG and Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

