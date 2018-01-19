This report analyzes and forecasts the market for **Food Safety Testing** (https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food_beverage/global_food_safety_testing_market) at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2016 to 2022 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Food Safety Testing Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Food Safety Testing during the forecast period.

Presence of contaminants or chemicals in canned foods, farm fresh foods frozen foods and processed foods can lead to food poisoning or other adverse effects on human health. The harmful materials or pathogens could enter the value chain at any point from source to final delivery to the customers. Therefore, it is important to conduct various tests to ascertain the food safety during the manufacturing phase and before the food products reach to the consumers. Pathogen testing has major share in the Food Safety Testing Market due to greater demand for food borne contamination testing.

In 2015, the value of the global food safety testing market over USD 4.8 billion. The global food safety testing market is projected to reach USD X.XX billion by 2022, growing with a CAGR of 7.5% to 8.0% from 2016 to 2022. The increase in food borne illnesses due to contaminants in the packaged food and beverages are expected to fuel the growth of global food safety testing market. Moreover, ever-increasing demand from the food industry for rapid testing technologies drives the market. The increase in consumption of convenience foods and beverages, consumer awareness about food safety and stringent regulations imposed by various governments are major factors in growth of the market.

**Segments Covered:**

The report segments the global food safety testing market by end use, testing types and region. As per the end use, the market is segmented into dairy, fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, processed foods and others. On the basis of testing types, the segments in the food safety market include adulteration testing, allergen testing, GMO Testing, pathogen testing, non-pathogen testing, nutritional labeling, pesticide testing, toxin testing and others.

**Companies Profiled:**

ALS Limited

Bureau Veritas S.A

Charles River Laboratories International Inc

Eurofins Scientific

Genetic ID NA Inc

Genon Laboratories Ltd

International Laboratory Services

Intertek Group Plc

Silliker Inc

TUV Rheinland Group

**Key topics covered:**

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Food Safety Testing Market Overview

4. Global Food Safety Testing Market Analysis, by Industry Applications (USD Million) 2015 – 2022

5. Global Food Safety Testing Market Analysis, by Testing Types (USD Million) 2015 – 2022

6. Global Food Safety Testing Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million) 2015 – 2022

7. Company Profiles

