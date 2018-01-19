This report analyzes and forecasts the market for **Food Packaging** (https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food_beverage/global_food_packaging_market) at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2016 to 2022 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Food Packaging Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Food Packaging during the forecast period.

Food Packaging Market is an effective method for containing food and for protecting food against contamination caused due to factors such as biological, chemical, environmental and physical. Packaging helps in preserving the food during the journey from factory to the end user in the distribution chain. It increases the shelf life of the food products. Flexible packaging is the largest type of packaging used in the food packaging market globally. The global food packaging market is projected to reach USD X.XX billion by 2022, growing with a CAGR between 3.0% and 3.5% from 2016 to 2022.

The report segments the global food packaging market by applications, end use, materials, type, and region. As per the applications, the food packaging market includes bakery and confectionery; convenience foods; dairy products; fruits and vegetables, meat, fish and poultry; sauces, dressing and condiments and others. On the basis of end use, the market has been segmented into package food manufacturers and suppliers, food trucks, restaurants, and others. As per material, the market is segmented as glass packaging, metal packaging, paper and paperboard, plastics and others. Furthermore, on the basis of type, the market is segmented into flexible packaging, rigid packaging and semi rigid packaging.

Amcor Ltd

Berry Plastics

Con Agra Foods Inc

CKS Packaging

INX International Packaging

McCain Foods

Phoenix Closures

Rock-Tenn Company

Südpack Verpackungen

Tetra Pak

