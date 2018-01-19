Fairfax, Virginia ( Webnewswire ) January 19, 2018 – Fairfax Mortgage Investments has created a page that discusses what debt consolidation loans are, who they are for, and how to obtain one. This Fairfax mortgage broker talks about what exactly a debt consolidation loan is and the benefits of having a debt consolidation loan. While this Fairfax mortgage broker gives you the definition and the benefits, they also advise you to take one of these loans in order to pay off the debt you have. This will allow you to focus on other things rather than worry about debt.

Debt consolidation loans are essentially loans where you take all the debts you have and roll them into one solid loan. That way, you are able to pay off any debts you have without the headache of having to pay for multiple things at one time. Debt consolidation loans have the ability to take credit card debts, other loans, and bills and put them together, leaving you with just one loan to pay off. This is ideal for people who have a hard time focusing on multiple things to pay off through various bills and other loans.

There are many benefits to having a debt consolidation loan. As mentioned before, they take all your debts to pay off and combine them into one loan for you to worry about, rather than several different bills and loans for you to worry about. They can also lower the interest rate when paying off the debt. With credit cards, you have to pay a large amount of interest plus the debt itself in order to pay off everything. With debt consolidation loans, you combine all of them and effectively lower the interest rate into one affordable rate to pay off. You can also pay off your debt faster than if you had several debts with high interest rates, as in that scenario you would have to pay more interest than making a dent in your debt. With debt consolidation loans, they help you avoid points of your credit score and late fees, making the ability to pay off debts worry free.

Fairfax Mortgage Investments, a Fairfax mortgage broker, has worked with residents in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington DC to get the loans they need in order to help pay off a variety of things, but especially the mortgage. They handhold you through the process of buying a home and essentially help you qualify for the right mortgage to get. Founded by Barron Rothenbuescher in 1990, they dedicate their time to helping people pay for the mortgage and give out various loans for you to choose from in order to pay off the mortgage.

