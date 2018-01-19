According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Face Protection Equipment Market (Product Type – Headgear, Face Shield, Welding Shield, Combined Equipment; Industry Vertical – Construction, Oil & Gas, Industrial Manufacturing & Processing, Mining, Healthcare and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025”, the global face protection equipment market to expand with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse the full report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/face-protection-equipment-market

Market Insights

Face protection refer to industrial equipment used for protecting the user’s face from hazards such as dust, debris, chemical splash and several others. Apart from the aforementioned hazards, face protection equipment are also designed for use in welding application, popularly called as welding shield. With the rising growth in the overall personal protective equipment industry, the face protection equipment market has witnessed remarkable penetration over the period of time. These equipment are available in both metallic as well as non-metallic materials, making them suitable for a wide array of industrial applications.

The most prominent factor driving the market growth is the significant rise in the number of casualties in industrial sector, compelling organizations as well as employees to adopt protective gear. Due to growing regulations and standards related to personal protective equipment, various industrial sectors are now actively adopting face protection equipment for their employees. Another important factor supporting the market growth is the consistently rising industrial manufacturing and processing sector worldwide. With the strong growth anticipated across the industrial sector, the demand for related protective equipment is projected to remain strong in the following years.

The overall face protection equipment market is segmented on the basis of product types and industry verticals. On the basis of product types, the market is segmented into headgear, face shield, welding shield and combination (face & head) equipment. The face shield segment is further classified, on the basis of design, into mesh face shield and rigid face shield. Based on the industry verticals, the market is segmented into construction, oil & gas, industrial manufacturing & processing, mining, healthcare and others. As of 2016, the market is led by the industrial manufacturing & processing segment, contributing to more than 40% of the total market revenue.

On the basis of geographic regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). As of 2016, Europe dominates the overall face protection equipment market, while Asia Pacific is set to emerge as the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The demand for face protection equipment here is primarily governed by China, Japan and South Korea, having sophisticated industrial manufacturing & processing sector.

About:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Latest Reports:

http://www.credenceresearch.com/press/global-aerostat-systems-market

http://www.credenceresearch.com/press/global-variable-frequency-drive-market

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith (Global Sales Manager)

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429, SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com