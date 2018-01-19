This report analyzes and forecasts the market for **Dehydrated backpacking and camping food** (https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food_beverage/dehydrated_backpacking_camping_food_market) at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2016 to 2022 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Dehydrated backpacking and camping food Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Dehydrated backpacking and camping food during the forecast period.

The dehydrated backpacking and camping food market is expected to reach USD 2xx.x million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR between 9.0% and 10.0% over the forecast period of 2016 to 2022. Currently, the global dehydrated backpacking and camping food market features presence of several large and small companies, however there are very few manufacturers that manufacture specialised trekking food for the trekkers. Owing to rapid growth in this industry several large players are anticipated to focus on specialised dehydrated food for trekkers and campaigners.

The Dehydrated backpacking and camping food Market is anticipated to grow significantly due to rising number of camping enthusiasts. Backpacking and camping food is used by trekkers and people who go on camping. The dehydrated meal is designed to provide the energy to the trekkers and campaigners. The companies that manufacture dehydrated backpacking and camping food pay a special attention to the energy content of the food.

**Segments Covered:**

Dehydrated backpacking and camping food market is broadly classified on the basis of types of meals, and category and region. On the basis of types the dehydrated backpacking and camping food market is segmented as breakfast, lunch and dinner. On the basis of categories the dehydrated backpacking and camping food market is segmented as meat, fish and poultry, pasta, bakery items, dry fruits and nuts, soups and purees, desserts, gluten free and lactose free and others. Currently, pasta and bakery items account for the largest market share while gluten free and lactose free dehydrated foods segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

**Companies Profiled:**

Katadyn Group

Adventure Food B.V. Netherlands

Kraft Foods

Nestle S.A

Probar LLC

Costco Wholesale Corporation

OFD Foods

LLC (Mountain House)

Whole Foods Market IP L.P

Trader Joe’s

**Key topics covered:**

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Dehydrated backpacking and camping food market: Overview

4. Global Dehydrated backpacking and camping food Market Analysis, by type 2015 – 2022

5. Global Dehydrated backpacking and camping food Market Analysis, by Categories 2015 – 2022

6. Global Dehydrated backpacking and camping food Market Analysis, by region 2015 – 2022

7. Company Profiles

8. Company profile covers the information of the company on the following grounds

