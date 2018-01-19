Cortech Offer best Semi-automatic sliding door operator

CORTECH CO., LTD, specialized in manufacturing automatic door operator and semi-automatic door since 2003. We will make great efforts to grow with you continuously by realizing customer satisfaction with perfect quality control and best price, executing sustainable technical development for users’ convenient, safe, and cool living culture.

Semi-automatic sliding door operator

General Features

• Sliding door system opened manually, and closed automatically

• Need not electric power

• No door rail on a floor, so easy going in and out with bed and wheel chair

• Smooth and silent Operation

• Adjustable operation speed

• Safe closing by air brake system

• Easy assembling of parts and easy changing of open direction of doors

• Any time keep closing (as applicable, keep opening)

CT-907SA

Features

• Sliding by hanger roller

• Al. rail (Al.6063 T5) with cover

• Automatic closing by driving system using tension coil spring

• Safe and smooth closing by air brake system using air cylinder

• Wide & Heavy door (Max, 2500mm, Max, 250kg)

• (Ex: a clean room door, radiation shelter in a hospital, etc.)

CT-807SA

Features

• Rail is ball sliding type like Accu-rail

• Smooth and safe operation as low friction by precise machining like roll formed rail, precise steel ball, etc.

• Automatic closing by driving system using spiral spring & tension coil spring

• More stable by reinforcement

• Light door (CT-806SA), (ex: sick ward door, class room door, and rest room door, etc.)

• Heavy door (CT-807SA), (ex: class room door, radiation shelter in a hospital, etc.)

CT-806SA

Features

• Rail is ball sliding type like accu-rail

• Smooth and safe operation as low friction by precise machining like roll formed rail, precise steel ball, etc.

• Automatic closing by driving system using spiral spring & tension coil spring

• More stable by reinforcement- Light door (CT-806SA) (ex: sick ward door, class room door, and rest room door, etc.)

• Heavy door (CT-807SA), (ex: classroom door, radiation shelter in a hospital, etc.)

