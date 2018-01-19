2018 greeted Australia with a heatwave that resulted in frequent AC use and higher-than-average electricity bills. Conduct Air Conditioning offers a complimentary AC unit repair service to ensure that the unit is functionally efficiently and using up energy as necessary.

[YAGOONA, 1/19/2018] – Australia greeted the New Year with a heatwave that reached severe temperatures. Penrith, a suburb of Sydney, reached 47.3°C on the first Sunday of 2018. According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, it was the hottest day on record in Penrith, NSW since 1939, when temperatures rose to 47.8°C – a record that still stands.

Beaches in Sydney, such as Bondi Beach, were so overcrowded that visitors had barely any room to move. The blistering temperature caused bushfires near Melbourne and a stretch of asphalt melted on Hume Highway, which caused a major traffic jam in Sydney and Melbourne.

Excessive Use of Air Con by Aussie Homeowners

A survey by Finder predicted that Australians will spend more than a billion dollars of air con use during summer due to poor practices. Based on 2,000 respondents, 23 per cent of Australians, approximately 2.3 million homes, admit to leaving their air con on when they are not home.

The prolonged use of air cons wastes 4.1 hours of energy daily, which adds up to $1.3 billion in wasted energy costs from summer. To cut their electricity costs, Australian homeowners are making changes in the way they use their AC. Some turn on their air con at certain times of the day and at varying degrees, and constantly check for any faults in the hardware that can spike up the energy expenditure.

Air-con Repair and Maintenance Service

Conduct Air Conditioning offers a free air condition repair service for every unit they install. The company personally contacts their customers to remind them when their air con is due for filter replacements. They also offer air conditioning repair and maintenance on any system and units that are obtained from another provider.

With proper maintenance and repair, homeowners can ensure that their ACs are working efficiently and not wasting energy.

About Conduct Air Conditioning

Conduct Air Conditioning has more than thirty years of experience in providing the best solution for residential and commercial air conditioning systems. The company offers a wide array of air conditioners sourced directly from established manufacturers, such as Daikin, LG, Samsung and more.

For more information, visit http://www.conductairconditioning.com.au/.