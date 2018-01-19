This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Commercial Drones at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Commercial Drones Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Commercial Drones during the forecast period.

Global commercial drones market size is expected to exceed USD X.xx billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between 16% and 17% over the period of 2017 – 2023. Commercial drone is an unmanned aircraft system which is utilized for carrying out complex commercial operations for businesses and governments. Various components can be attached to the drones for carrying out specific tasks. Commercial drones can carry higher payload, fly for longer period, and they have advanced flight controllers and sensors. As it can be easily controlled from remote locations and reach normally inaccessible locations, it find applications such as high altitude mapping, land surveying, media coverage, movie production, precision agriculture, real estate exploration, retail delivery, search & rescue operations, law enforcement surveillance and industrial surveillance among others. Unlike the conventional delivery vehicles, commercial drones require less energy and it can provide last mile connectivity.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Commercial Drones Market. Moreover, the global Commercial Drones Market is segmented by application and by drone type. The global commercial drones market by application covers aerial photography, energy and infrastructure, entertainment & media, forest fire monitoring, high altitude imaging, mapping, natural hazards monitoring, precision agriculture, retail delivery, surveillance & inspection and some others. On the basis of drone type, the market is segmented as fixed wing, hybrid, multi-rotor, single rotor, nano and some others.

Company profiles

AeroVironment Inc

Aurora Flight Sciences

BAE Systems Plc

DJI Innovations

Draganfly

Elbit Systems Ltd

Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman

Parrot SA

3D Robotics Inc

Textron Inc

The Boeing Company

Key topics covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive summary3. Global Commercial Drones Market Overview

4. IGR- Snapshots

5. Global Commercial Drones Market Analysis, By Application (USD million) 2017 – 2023

6. Global Commercial Drones Market analysis, by Drone Type (USD million)2017 – 2023

7. Global Commercial Drones Market analysis, Regional Analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023

8. Company profiles

