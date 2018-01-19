This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Color Detection Sensor at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Color Detection Sensor Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for Color Detection Sensor during the forecast period.

Color detection sensors are essential part of optical and photoelectric sensors, which can detect light and color. There are three different modes of detection they are light-to-voltage, light-to-digital, and light-to-frequency. Color detection sensors are used to sort colored products, identify coded markings, and verify or detect the presence of adhesive or date codes on a package. These sensors can detect even a minor variation in color and are used in several industries.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/783

Market Insights

The Global Color Detection Sensor Market was sized over USD 1.25 billion in 2015. The Global Color Detection Sensor Market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 5.5% and 6.0% during 2017-2023. Growth in industrial automation, Increasing usage of color sensors in smartphones, Rising demand for processed and frozen food are the key factor driving the growth of the global color detection sensor market. Moreover, Low reliability in harsh conditions, shortening of sensing range reduces sensor performance, performance gets affected due to sensitivity to moisture are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Advanced technologies such as true color sensing and spectral sensing and growing application of industrial IoT, and emerging economies are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/783

Segments Covered:

The report segments the Color Detection Sensor Market by product and by region. Market segmentation based on product include Color sensors, Luminescence sensors, Contrast sensors and Brightness sensors.

Company Profiles

Baumer

CTi Automation

Datalogic S.p.A

Ams AG

ASTECH GmbH

SICK AG

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Atlas Scientific LLC

Banner Engineering

Balluff GmbH

Other companies



Key topics covered:

Preface Executive Summary Global Color Detection Sensor Market Overview Global Color Detection Sensor Market: IGR Snapshots Global Color Detection Sensor Market by Product (USD Million) 2017 – 2023 Global Color Detection Sensor Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million) 2017 – 2023 Company Profiles