This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) at the Global and Regional levels. The market has been estimated based on revenue [US$ Mn] from 2017 to 2023 and forecasts for the sub-segments have also been provided in the report. The study includes impact analysis of the drivers and restraints in the Global Building integrated photovoltaics Market. It also covers the analysis of the trends in demand for BIPV during the forecast period.

Building integrated photovoltaics market is segmented on the basis of products which primarily include: roofing, BIPV cladding, BIPV glazing, BIPV shading, BIPV glass, wall integrated and windows among others.

Building integrated photovoltaic systems uses solar panels which are incorporated into buildings for electricity generation by transforming solar energy into electrical energy. In addition, BIPV products are capable of providing natural lighting, thermal insulation, structural stability and protection from water and external elements among others. Government growing support in the form of regulations and incentives is aiding the growth of BIPV market.

Segments Covered:

Building integrated photovoltaic market is segmented on the basis of product which primarily includes: roofing, BIPV cladding, BIPV glazing, BIPV shading, BIPV glass, wall integrated and Windows among others. BIPV roofing is further segmented into Tiles, laminates, metal seam and shingles. Further BIPV market is segmented based on technology which includes thin film PV and crystalline silicon. Thin film PV is further segmented into copper indium gallium selendie(CIGS)/copper indium diselenide(CIS), amorphous silicon and cadmium telluride among others. BIPV market segmented based on application includes commercial buildings, residential buildings and industrial buildings among others.

Companies Profiled:

First Solar Inc.

Onyx Solar Group LLC.

Sharp Solar

Sapa Soar

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc

Centrosolar Group AG

Ertex-solartechnik Gmbh

Ecotemis

Heliatek Gmbh

Power Film Inc



Key topics covered:

Preface Executive Summary Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Overview Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market by Product, 2015 – 2022 (Revenue) Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Size and Forecast by Technology, 2015 – 2022 (Revenue) Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market by End User, 2015 – 2022 (Revenue) Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market by Geography, 2015 – 2022 (Revenue) Company Profiles

