Top Flite Financial offers future homeowners the financial support they need to build the home of their dreams. It offers a loan that covers all the essential costs of constructing a house from scratch without the hassle of traditional loan application.

[SAINT LOUIS, 1/19/2018] – Top Flite Financial offers clients several loan options that would help them buy or even construct their home. With their One-Time Close Construction loan, clients will be able to do a lot with the plan such as purchase a lot, finance the construction of the house, and obtain a permanent loan.

Rather than continuously re-applying for loans and financing for any additional costs, clients can focus on constructing their dream home after just applying for one plan. Once all the paperwork has been signed, there’s no need to file for anything else.

Why Choose a One-Time Close Construction Loan

There are many loans available, depending on the client’s lifestyle. However, for those who wish to start from scratch, there’s no better way than to apply for a loan that covers all the important costs without being a burden to file.

Top Flite Financial’s construction loan professionals will help walk clients through the entire process. The total cost of the loan can be reduced as well since there’s only one closing. Borrowers don’t have to start paying the loan until the construction is complete. Should clients have difficulty finding a builder, the company can help them.

Fixed rates are available to help reduce interest rate risks. The company also offers conforming loans, at terms of 5 to 30 years. There’s no need to worry about any credit, document, or appraisal expirations because everything is settled after the first closing.

About Top Flite Financial

Top Flite Financial is a mortgage lender that provides clients with a host of options to help them buy or build the home of their dreams. Since the company’s founding in 2002, it has assisted many clients as their trusted financial advisors. Located in Missouri, they continue to meet their clients’ needs through trusted and reliable financial loans.

For more information, visit https://www.topflitestl.com.