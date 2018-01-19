Three21, an Orlando-based digital creative agency, announced today the launch of Repzilla, an online reputation management platform for businesses, with an emphasis on those in the healthcare and hospitality industries.

As brands are becoming increasingly digitally focused, the award-winning agency recognized a need to provide an easy way for businesses to gain a holistic view of their online reputation.

“With an increasing number of touchpoints between brands and consumers, successful marketing strategies require more than a clever tagline and slick creative,” said Joe Boutin, founder and CEO of Three21. “Our goal with Repzilla was to provide a solution that would allow brands to not only see what their customers are saying, but to also engage with those customers.”

Why does reputation management matter?

While word-of-mouth referrals have long been considered the gold standard for lead generation, a recent BrightLocal survey highlights the increasingly important role online reviews play in the decision-making process, with 85 percent of consumers saying they trust online reviews as much as personal referrals.

“With a significant number of healthcare and hospitality clients — industries that are historically reputation-driven — we’ve seen the impact proactive reputation management has on customer satisfaction,” Boutin said. “We’ve experienced significant success using Repzilla with our own clients, which is why we’ve decided to launch it publicly.”

About Repzilla

Repzilla is an online service that allows businesses to monitor, manage and build their online reputation. Repzilla shows businesses what people are saying about them online, improves their visibility in local search and provides custom reports to help improve operational insights through an easy-to-use platform. For more information, visit Repzilla.com

