Surgical navigation is intervention of computer to assist image-guided surgery. Surgical navigation software helps surgeons to locate a specific target site and to accurately track, analyze, and monitor surgical instruments used to operate anatomical area of patient”s during surgical procedures. Thus, it helps efficient and successful surgery outcomes, provide on-screen real-time situation and updates of position of surgical instruments, simplified procedure and flexibility of workflow to meet surgeons needs while operating. Navigation data incorporated with the image are collected through an optical or electromagnetic tracking device, which helps a surgeon view 3D vision of unseen structures and determine precise positioning in relation to organs.

Primary factors driving growth of the global surgical navigation software market are rising prevalence of orthopedic and neurological disorders, and high prevalence of ENT disorders, rising geriatric population, rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, increasing adoption by ambulatory settings, increasing number of partnerships, agreements, and collaborations among market players. In addition, government initiatives and funds for R&D activities of surgical navigation software is expected to fuel growth of this market.

While using surgical navigation software, systematic eye and hand coordination is the most important aspect for successful outcome. If surgeons fail to do so, it may have hazardous health effects. This is key factor that challenges growth of this market. Moreover, surgeries with surgical navigation software is time consuming, surgical equipment”s and its installation requires very high investment. This is anticipated to hamper growth of the global surgical navigation software market.

North America market is dominating the global surgical navigation software market, followed by Europe. North American market dominance is attributed to high prevalence of ENT disorders, early technological advancements, and increasing regulatory approvals by government. Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing regional segment in the next 10 years owing to huge patient population, increasing geriatric population, prevalence of various chronic diseases and disorders, improving healthcare infrastructure, acceptance of surgical navigation systems in ambulatory settings, and rising medical tourism.

Based on end user segmentation, hospitals segment accounts for largest share of the global surgical navigation software market. However, physician practices & ambulatory settings segments are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in upcoming years.

Key vendors include Brainlab, Medtronic, Stryker, ClaroNav, Karl Storz, Scopis, Surgical Theater, XiON medical, Zimmer Biomet, and others.