Association of Geospatial Industries (AGI) and The European Association of Remote Sensing Companies (EARSC), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the 16th of January 2018, on the sidelines of the Geospatial World Forum in Hyderabad.

This MoU has the objective to establish a formal cooperation initiative between EARSC, responsible for promoting the use of Earth Observation (EO) technology and supporting companies in Europe which offer EO-related products and services, and AGI which is responsible for addressing common concerns and for promotion of the interests of the geospatial industry in India. The concrete objectives of the MoU include:

1. Regular exchange of information and answering requests

2. Production of a joint roadmap for increased future cooperation

3. Cross-promotion of mutual opportunities and interest to export technologies

4. Cooperation in the marketing of showcase applications of mutual interest

5. Organisation of joint meetings/events on an appropriate basis to support and implement the objectives

The main beneficiaries of this MoU would be organisations and firms located in the EU and India that are willing to develop partnerships and joint projects, and are interested in benefitting from the sharing of best practices and exchange of experience, information, people and technologies related to EO which are not available in their home locations.

Commenting on the MoU, Sandeep Srivastava – Executive Director of AGI expressed, “The MoU acts as a foundation of growth and development between the European Union and India and not just EARSC and AGI. This will provide a much-required impetus to the geospatial companies in both geographies to explore mutually beneficial growth opportunities.”

“We’re delighted to have entered in a MoU with AGI. This for us embarks the beginning of a relationship which will greatly benefit the geospatial and EO companies in both EU and India. We’re certain that the conjoined efforts from both organisations will yield great results for our members”, stated Geoff Sawyer – Secretary General of EARSC.