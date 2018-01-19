Gurin High Accuracy Digital Bathroom Scale with 4.3″ Display and Step-On Technology is an accurate weighing machine with large display size and high quality sensors. Working on four AAA sized batteries, the device features easy step on technology with auto power off feature, the weighing scale is perfect for home or clinical uses.

With increasing health awareness weight loss programs have become a common entity. At all points of time, there would always be few people around you who look forward to reduce some weight. An important component of such weight loss programs is monitoring of the weight. There are various types of weighing machines available in market. There are digital and analogue varieties. The latest one have got power of internet with all data being recorded online. However if you are looking for a quality weighing machine which is easy on the pockets too, then Gurin High Accuracy Digital Bathroom Scale with 4.3″ Display and Step-On Technology could be a good option for you.

The device has got a large size 13×12 square inch platform which is made up of toughened glass which gives the lasting durability to the equipment. The Bathroom Scale is fitted with a 4.3 inch back lit display which can easily be read from a distance even in poorer light conditions. It’s four high sensitivity sensors made up German technology give precise reading. The device also sports rubber ferrules for non slip feet of the machines which do not let it leave any scratch on your floor. The device does not have any on/off button and also doesn’t require tapping before weighing. It’s easy step on technology is quite convenient. It also features auto off feature which saves on to battery. The device runs using four AAA sized batteries which are included in the pack. The company also provides you a complimentary body measure tape at absolutely no additional cost.

Gurin also offers a money-back guarantee on the product. If you don’t like the product, you can ship it back and get a full refund of the payment. Available on Walmart, the device comes with a reasonable price tag and can be ordered from the comfort of your home.



https://www.walmart.com/ip/Gurin-High-Accuracy-Digital-Bathroom-Scale-with-4-3-Display-and-Step-On-Technology/124041185