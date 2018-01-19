Winter Park media agency tops Orlando Business Journal list.

Orlando, FL – 5ifty & 5ive, a full-service digital and social media agency, has been named the top social and digital firm in Central Florida.

The list was compiled by the Orlando Business Journal. It includes private businesses in Orange, Seminole, Lake and Osceola counties, ranked based on current social media accounts.

This is the fourth year in a row that 5ifty & 5ive has been named to the list. The Winter Park agency jumped to the top spot from third in 2016.

“We are incredibly honored to be ranked among our outstanding peers on this competitive list,” said Jenna Vandenberg, managing partner of 5ifty & 5ive. “The recognition truly goes to our team members, who work hard every day to ensure our clients receive top-level service.”

5ifty & 5ive manages nearly double the accounts of the nearest competitor and has seen consistent growth over prior year.

The agency was founded in 2009 and focuses on providing creative strategy backed by strong data to drive results for clients. In addition to Orlando, 5ifty & 5ive has offices in Los Angeles, Miami, Toronto and Honolulu.

“We’re on track to continue our growth, and I’m excited to see what we’ll do in 2018,” Vandenberg said.

About 5ifty & 5ive

5ifty & 5ive is a full-service digital and social media agency focused on merging creativity with strong data to drive results for its clients. Based in Orlando, the company has regional offices in Los Angeles, Miami, Toronto and Honolulu. The 5ifty & 5ive team is comprised of passionate creatives, writers, and analysts who at their core are exceptional marketers. The agency has decades of experience in a variety of industries, including travel and tourism, food and beverage, wine and spirits, banking and finance, healthcare, insurance and more. For more information, visit www.fiftyandfive.com.

