The Report 2017-2022 Residential Exteriors Doors Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants.

This report studies the Residential Exteriors Doors market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Residential Exteriors Doors market by product type and application/end industries.

The global Residential Exteriors Doors market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Residential Exteriors Doors.

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Residential Exteriors Doors in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States Residential Exteriors Doors market, including

Andersen Corp.

Masonite

YKK AP Inc.

Pella

The Marvin Cos.

Fortune Brands Home & Security

Associated Materials Inc

Atrium Corp.

Clopay

Therma-Tru

Harvey Building Products

JELD-WEN Windows & Doors

Simpson Door Company

Peachtree

Kolbe & Kolbe

Masco Corp.

MI Windows & Doors

Woodgrain Millwork Inc.

On the basis of product, the Residential Exteriors Doors market is primarily split into

Wood

Steel

Fiberglass

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

New Construction

Remodeling/Replacement

Table of Contents

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

1.2.1 Secondary Sources

1.2.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Residential Exteriors Doors Market Overview

2.1 Residential Exteriors Doors Product Overview

2.2 Residential Exteriors Doors Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 Wood

2.2.2 Steel

2.2.3 Fiberglass

2.3 Global Residential Exteriors Doors Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Residential Exteriors Doors Sales (K Units) and Growth (%) by Type (2012, 2016 and 2022)

2.3.2 Global Residential Exteriors Doors Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Type (2012-2017)

2.3.3 Global Residential Exteriors Doors Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Type (2012-2017)

2.3.4 Global Residential Exteriors Doors Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Residential Exteriors Doors Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Residential Exteriors Doors Sales (K Units) and Growth by Type (2012, 2016 and 2022)

2.4.2 United States Residential Exteriors Doors Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.4.3 United States Residential Exteriors Doors Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.4.4 United States Residential Exteriors Doors Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)

3 Residential Exteriors Doors Application/End Users

3.1 Residential Exteriors Doors Segment by Application/End Users

3.1.1 New Construction

3.1.2 Remodeling/Replacement

3.2 Global Residential Exteriors Doors Product Segment by Application

3.2.1 Global Residential Exteriors Doors Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Application (2012, 2016 and 2022)

3.2.2 Global Residential Exteriors Doors Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Application (2012-2017)

3.3 United States Residential Exteriors Doors Product Segment by Application

3.3.1 United States Residential Exteriors Doors Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Application (2012, 2016 and 2022)

3.3.2 United States Residential Exteriors Doors Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Application (2012-2017)

4 Residential Exteriors Doors Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Residential Exteriors Doors Market Size and CAGR by Regions (2012, 2016 and 2022)

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.1.7 United States

4.2 Global Residential Exteriors Doors Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Residential Exteriors Doors Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)

4.2.2 Global Residential Exteriors Doors Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)

4.2.3 Global Residential Exteriors Doors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)

4.2.4 North America Residential Exteriors Doors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)

4.2.5 Europe Residential Exteriors Doors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)

4.2.6 Asia-Pacific Residential Exteriors Doors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)

4.2.7 South America Residential Exteriors Doors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4.2.8 Middle East and Africa Residential Exteriors Doors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2012-2017)

4.2.9 United States Residential Exteriors Doors Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

