[Hampshire, 18/01/2018] – Andrew & Andrew are around to offer help at every stage of life. They offer the services of a family solicitors in many different areas. Sometimes it is not enough to engage a general solicitors for family matters. Andrew & Andrew are a firm that offers a broad range of services, covering all aspects of the work of family solicitors, to ensure coverage in the following areas and more:

• Pre-nuptial agreements – joining two lives together is a big step and requires lots of faith. No one can be clear about everything but, with a pre-nuptial agreement, there are some things can be stated specifically to help in the case of any disputes later. Andrew & Andrew, when acting as a family solicitors, can offer practical help with setting up the right framework so that people can step into their new lives free from any legal concerns;

• Conveyancing – Andrew & Andrew can help someone with the purchase of a new home alongside the services they offer as a family solicitors. Conveyancing is the process of purchase from just after an offer has been accepted to completion;

• Children – Andrew & Andrew know that complicated issues can sometimes be simplified with legal advice and structures provided by a family solicitors. This might include agreements around contact, maintenance and residency. As a firm of family solicitors, Andrew & Andrew have experience in all of these areas;

• Divorce – during difficult times, it can be invaluable to have a family solicitors that can take care of the administrative and legal considerations. Andrew & Andrew are committed to making divorce or civil partnership dissolution processes as transparent and conflict-free as possible. That way, Andrew & Andrew ensures that people can move on with everything they need without extra emotional baggage acquired through drawn out legal battles;

• Wills – family solicitors, like Andrew & Andrew, know that a will simplifies matters after someone passes away. Without one, people who deserve a share of an estate can be left out and things can get complicated. Engaging a family solicitors, like Andrew & Andrew, to make a will is a simple process and one that can save a lot of heartache.