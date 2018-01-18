Millions of Americans cut treatment cycles short for financial reasons. The Rx Solution offers patient assistance programs to help uninsured or underinsured patients gain access to quality medicines.

[BOYNTON BEACH, 1/18/2018] – According to a survey by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), many Americans fail to take their medications as prescribed because of the high costs. The Rx Solution helps the uninsured and underinsured overcome this plight through various assistance programs.

A Safety Net for Patients

Some patients do not take their medicines as prescribed because the side effects make them uncomfortable or they tend to forget. A report by the NCHS, however, reveals another reason some people skip their medications: they can’t afford the high costs.

Despite the generous efforts of various organizations in helping those living with limited resources obtain the medicine they need, about 8% of Americans still cut treatment cycles short, skip doses, or postpone refilling their prescription because of limited finances.

Among younger adults aged 65 and below who had private insurance, 6% skipped medicines to save on cash, compared with 10% among those who have Medicaid and 14% among individuals with no insurance. The poorest adults or those whose incomes fall below the federal poverty level, almost 14% skip their prescriptions to save money.

Skimping on prescription medicines tend to decrease or diminish the efficacy of the drugs.

Help for the Uninsured

The RX Solution offers patient assistance programs that help individuals and families with low to zero income gain access to quality medicine at meager to no costs. They have formed a comprehensive network of various stakeholders in the healthcare industry to be able to cater to a wide range of chronic conditions. They offer prescription assistance programs for Spiriva, Trulicity, and ProAir, among other medications.

The company handles the entire process of obtaining medications for their clients, from application to the logistics, and more.

About The Rx Solution

The Rx Solution is an organization dedicated to helping individuals who live with limited resources obtain the prescription medicines they need to save their life. They provide prescription assistance for diabetes, respiratory diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and more.

If you wish to learn more about the organization or their services, visit http://rxsolution.net.