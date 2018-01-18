Telehandler are lifting machines which are usually mounted on a vehicle and equipped with a telescopic boom that can facilitate lifting to heights of 50 feet or more. Telehandler are usually fitted with pallet forks to enable lifting of materials but there are some models that are designed to handle buckets and other attachments.

The growth of the telehandler market is expected to be driven by its widespread use in construction and agriculture purposes. Telehandler have evolved from a typical landscaping and farming equipment into a more sophisticated construction equipment owing to factors such as high load bearing capacity and 360° movement capability. The ability of the equipment to perform a wide variety of tasks such as in farming and construction, further contributes to the growth of the telehandler market.

The Telehandler market is poised to grow approximately at 2.6% CAGR and is estimated to touch market volume of 6,684 units by the end of 2020.

Key Players

Manitou (U.K.), J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (U.K), Merlo S.p.A (Italy), Bobcat Corporate (U.S.) is some of the leading players operating in this market.

Regional Analysis of Telehandler Market

Germany is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and it is expected to grow due to the presence of industries such as construction, plant breeding and agrochemicals. China is expected to grow at 2.5% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rapid industrialization and increased manufacturing activities in the region.

