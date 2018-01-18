The report on global small wind market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the small wind market. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global small wind market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global small wind market covers Segments such as application, and type. The application segments include on grid, and off grid. On the basis of Type the global small wind market is categorized into HAWT, and VAWT.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global small wind market such as, Bergey WindPower Co, Dibu Wind, Bergey WindPower Co, Superwind, City Windmills, Kliux Energies, Eocycle, Kingspan Environment, Envergate Energy AG, and Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co., Ltd.