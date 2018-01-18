“The Report United States Steel Section Market Report 2017 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

In this report, the United States Steel Section market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Steel Section in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).

United States Steel Section market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Steel Section sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

ArcelorMittal

EVRAZ

Gerdau

NSSMC

Nucor

Anyang Steel Group

Celsa Steel

Hyundai Steel

Mechel

Tata Steel

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Angled Sections

Parallel Flange Channels

Tapered Flange Beams

Circular Hollow Sections

Rectangular Hollow Sections

Square Hollow Sections

Flat Sections

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Power

Railway

Industrial machinery

Oil and gas

Table of Contents

United States Steel Section Market Report 2017

1 Steel Section Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Steel Section

1.2 Classification of Steel Section by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Steel Section Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 United States Steel Section Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Angled Sections

1.2.4 Parallel Flange Channels

1.2.5 Tapered Flange Beams

1.2.6 Circular Hollow Sections

1.2.7 Rectangular Hollow Sections

1.2.8 Square Hollow Sections

1.2.9 Flat Sections

1.3 United States Steel Section Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Steel Section Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Power

1.3.3 Railway

1.3.4 Industrial machinery

1.3.5 Oil and gas

1.4 United States Steel Section Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Steel Section Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 The West Steel Section Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Southwest Steel Section Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Steel Section Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 New England Steel Section Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 The South Steel Section Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 The Midwest Steel Section Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Steel Section (2012-2022)

1.5.1 United States Steel Section Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 United States Steel Section Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 United States Steel Section Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Steel Section Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 United States Steel Section Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.3 United States Steel Section Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Steel Section Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Steel Section Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Steel Section Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Steel Section Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Steel Section Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 United States Steel Section Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Steel Section Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 United States Steel Section Price by Region (2012-2017)

4 United States Steel Section Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.1 United States Steel Section Sales and Market Share by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.2 United States Steel Section Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

4.3 United States Steel Section Price by Type (2012-2017)

4.4 United States Steel Section Sales Growth Rate by Type (2012-2017)

5 United States Steel Section Sales (Volume) by Application (2012-2017)

5.1 United States Steel Section Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Steel Section Sales Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

