Human proteins obtained through genetic engineering rather than from tissue samples have played a vital role in therapeutic medicines market. Advances in pharmacological understanding and pharmaceutical production have allowed continuous development of human proteins as a vital therapeutic option in variety of human diseases. From a clinical perspective, therapeutic proteins provide essential therapies in various life threatening disease such as diabetes, viral hepatitis, end-stage renal disease, clotting disorders and other metabolic disorders. Proteins as a part of the natural metabolism are synthesized by the living organism. Proteins play a significant role in carrying out vital body functions such as cell signaling, immune responses, cell adhesion, and the cell cycle. Industries such as biopharmaceutical industry, enzyme industry, and agriculture industry over a decade have been significantly benefited from native and recombinant proteins. In general therapeutic proteins include antibody-based drugs, bone morphogenetic proteins, FC fusion proteins, hormones, interleukins, and anticoagulants. Major application areas for these recombinant proteins include multiple sclerosis, dwarfism, anemia, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, diabetes and others.

Increasing investment on research activities and introduction of new protein therapeutics has significantly contributed in growth and development of recombinant therapeutic antibodies and proteins market. Moreover rising number of clinical trials in pharmaceutical industry have also contributed in growth and development of market in past few years. Owing to increased focus on developing innovative monoclonal antibodies (mAb), this segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period. Interestingly, although the recombinant therapeutic and proteins market is significantly smaller than overall pharmaceutical market yet the growth rate of the market is significantly higher than the overall pharmaceutical market. Restraint to the growth of the market includes lack of variety in formulations as most the recombinant antibodies and proteins can only be administered via injections. There are several problems associated with the administration of protein drug via injection such as it increases the overall cost of the treatment, need of trained caregiver during the course of treatment barring a few such as insulin and others. Additionally patent expiration of branded drugs and budget constraints are another major factor limiting the growth and exploration of application areas.

Geographically the market is largely dominated by the developed economic regions such as North America and Europe owing to rapid growth of the biotechnology derived techniques in these two regions. Additionally significant research support in terms of infrastructure and funding has also driven recombinant therapeutic antibodies and proteins market in past one decade. Emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and Rest of the World market are expected to be the fastest growing market pertaining to developing economic scenario and increasing demand for therapeutics market. Owing to such reforms and growth in developing economic countries have successfully contributed in attracting prominent players to these regions as a strategy to increase customer base and business expansion. Major branded monoclonal antibodies in the market include Rituxan (rituxumab), Synagis (Palivizumab), Campath (Alemtuzumab), Erbitux (Cetuximab). Whereas branded therapeutic proteins in the market comprises Levemir (Datemir insulin), Neulasta (PEG-Filgrastim), Enbrel (Etanercept), Ontak (rIL2-diptheria toxin) and others. Recombinant proteins currently in clinical trial phase include AERAS-404, Interferon alpha2a Fusion Protein, Anakinra, Aldesleukin and others.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global recombinant therapeutic antibodies and protein market include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, Schering AG, Johnson & Johnson and others.

