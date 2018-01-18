Puzzel (formerly Intelecom’s contact centre division) opens its first office in Finland and now covers the whole of the Nordic region with sales and support operations for its cloud-based contact centre solution

London, UK, January 18, 2018 – The new office opened in the beginning of 2018, the expansion a result of last year’s decision by the largest insurance company in the Nordic and Baltic countries – If – to go with Puzzel to build a multi-channel cloud-based contact centre. This will be the largest cloud-based contact centre in Europe, as If has over 3400 agents. The Puzzel solution includes telephony, web chat, Facebook, e-task (e.g. e-task in CRM) and SMS.

“Our new Finnish subsidiary adds to the 150 existing Puzzel employees in the rest of Europe. The fact that If chose us as a supplier for the whole of the Nordic region is proof that Puzzel has what it takes to help such a large and advanced organization build contact centre solutions across many different geographical areas,” said Borge Astrup, CEO of Puzzel.

Puzzel offers digital cloud-based solutions to improve customer contact. With smooth and seamless contact centre and payment solutions, organizations are able to communicate with their customers via phone, web chat, email, social media and robotized services. Chat bots and other automation services are being requested more often as part of customer service solutions.

“It is very exciting that through the expansion in Finland we now cover the entire Nordic region. Our services are highly relevant regardless of geography. Almost every company can take advantage of Puzzel because it is easy to install, scalable and flexible. At the same time, it can be integrated with virtually all existing technology needed in contact centres today,” said Gunnar Aasen, Vice President Sales and responsible for the Finnish office.

Puzzel’s new office is centrally located in Helsinki and the number of employees will increase as required.

Press Contact:

Mary Phillips

PR Artistry

Lower Woodend Barns Fawley Henley-on-Thames OXON

44 1491 845553

mary@pra-ltd.co.uk

https://www.puzzel.com/uk/