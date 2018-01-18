Latest industry research report on: United States Probiotics Suppliment Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

In this report, the United States Probiotics Suppliment market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

In addition, drivers, restraints and opportunities, competitive landscape have also been covered under the current proposed table of contents, which will in due course help you to take strategic decisions with respect to the market.

Data including (both global and regions): Production (K Units), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price (USD/Unit), cost, gross margin etc.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Probiotics Suppliment in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).

United States Probiotics Suppliment market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Probiotics Suppliment sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Activhealth (Singapore) Pte Ltd(SG)

NutriFlair(US)

Pure Healthland(US)

Natures Bounty(CN)

Healthy Choice Naturals(US)

Number One Nutrition(US)

Sorvita Nutra Products, LLC.(US)

HERENEWCO LLC.(US)

Aspire Vitality(US)

Natures Potent(US)

SEROVERA(US)

NOW Foods(US)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Lactobacillus

Bifidobacterium

Saccharomyces boulardii

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Irritable bowel syndrome

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

Infectious diarrhea (caused by viruses, bacteria, or parasites)

Antibiotic-related diarrhea

Others

Table of Contents

United States Probiotics Suppliment Market Report 2017

1 Probiotics Suppliment Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Probiotics Suppliment

1.2 Classification of Probiotics Suppliment by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Probiotics Suppliment Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 United States Probiotics Suppliment Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Lactobacillus

1.2.4 Bifidobacterium

1.2.5 Saccharomyces boulardii

1.2.6 Others

1.3 United States Probiotics Suppliment Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Probiotics Suppliment Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Irritable bowel syndrome

1.3.3 Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

1.3.4 Infectious diarrhea (caused by viruses, bacteria, or parasites)

1.3.5 Antibiotic-related diarrhea

1.3.6 Others

1.4 United States Probiotics Suppliment Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Probiotics Suppliment Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 The West Probiotics Suppliment Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Southwest Probiotics Suppliment Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Probiotics Suppliment Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 New England Probiotics Suppliment Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 The South Probiotics Suppliment Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 The Midwest Probiotics Suppliment Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Probiotics Suppliment (2012-2022)

1.5.1 United States Probiotics Suppliment Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 United States Probiotics Suppliment Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 United States Probiotics Suppliment Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Probiotics Suppliment Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 United States Probiotics Suppliment Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.3 United States Probiotics Suppliment Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Probiotics Suppliment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Probiotics Suppliment Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Probiotics Suppliment Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Probiotics Suppliment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

