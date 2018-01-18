Blue Springs, Missouri ( Webnewswire ) January 17, 2018 – With over 17 years of experience in the industry, Premier Real Estate Management, Inc. has been providing exceptional property management services to communities throughout Missouri and Kansas, Columbia, MO, and more. They specialize in full-service property management for investment property, real estate sales with buyer or seller representation, brokerage and advisory services, and full-service maintenance.

When asked about their service, “We are committed to enhancing the quality and services for residents of apartment communities, both large and small, through outstanding property management since 2000. We know your property is a valuable investment and it is our business to maximize its ROI through professional property management,” replied the spokesperson of Premier Real Estate Management, Inc.

They have been in the industry for more than 17 years and have hands-on experience in screening tenants, servicing maintenance requests, inquiries and complaints, collecting fees and rents, leasing, maintenance, repairs, property improvements and more.

“Our property management services not only stops with but also we can provide maintenance, janitorial and upkeep for both the interior and exterior needs of your investment property,” quoted the spokesperson of Premier Real Estate Management, Inc.

The spokesperson also continued, “Our management experience has enhanced property and portfolio performance through implementing an individualized and strategic approach to achieve your financial goals.”

The spokesperson also listed the primary goals of their company as, “At Premier Real Estate Management, Inc., we maximize your cash flow by renting your properties for the maximum amount that market conditions will allow. Our professionals use their marketing expertise to advertise and promptly process prospective tenants to keep units occupied. Our extensive network of trusted contractors specially trained and assigned to control maintenance expenses,”

Premier Real Estate Management, Inc., the leading provider of property management in Kansas City is the best place for the owner of a multifamily investment or a first time home buyer to help them in the process of stepping up to their dream home.

Incorporated in 2000, Premier Real Estate Management, Inc. has been providing a comprehensive range of property management services at affordable rates. Visit http://www.propertymanagerskc.com/ for more information.

