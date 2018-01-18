The American Cancer Society stated that in 2014 about 237,000 women and 2,200 men were diagnosed with breast cancer and nearly 465 men and 41,211 women in the U.S. succumbed to breast cancer. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer, excluding non-melanoma skin cancer, among women in the U.S. Predictive gene testing is also known as presymptomatic testing. Considering the fact that this test is completed even before the early signs of the disease or disorder are yet to observed and thus enable determining person’s risk of suffering disorder or disease. Predictive breast cancer gene testing is done to identify the risk of developing the cancer in a person having a family history of this disease. Earlier detection of breast cancer helps to completely cure the patient and save the affected breast. Since the advantages of early detection of breast cancer, governmental and non-governmental organizations around the globe have started taking initiatives to spread awareness regarding the disease and early detection techniques available in their respective territories. Increasing prevalence of breast cancer is a major concern for governments that is encouraging them to conduct awareness programs to reduce the mortality rate of caused by the disease.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/predictive-breast-cancer-gene-testing.html

Increasing incidence of breast cancer globally and initiatives taken by governmental organizations to reduce morbidity rate caused by breast cancer are factors driving the predictive breast cancer genetic testing market. However, acquisition of small market entrants by leading market players, high initial capital investments, and strict government regulations for predictive breast cancer genetic tests restrain the predictive breast cancer gene testing market.

The global predictive breast cancer genetic testing market can be segmented into patient type, end-user, and geography. Based on patient types, the predictive breast cancer genetic testing market can be divided into family history, age group, and gender. Family history is taken into consideration due to people having breast cancer in their family are at higher risk of developing breast cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, around 13% patients diagnosed with breast cancer have a family history of this disease. According to a survey conducted by the University of North Carolina, around seven percent women are diagnosed with breast cancer under the age of 40. Prevalence of breast cancer is higher in women who are in age group between 40 and 55. Being a women is the strongest risk factor for breast cancer, though rare men also are risk of breast cancer. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, in 2015 around 220 men were diagnosed with breast cancer in Canada. In terms of end user, the predictive breast cancer genetic testing market is segmented into clinical laboratories, cancer hospitals, research laboratories.

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1789

Based on geography, the predictive breast cancer gene testing market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America dominates the predictive breast cancer gene testing market followed by Europe. Growing awareness regarding breast cancer among the adult population and availability of sophisticated technologically and advanced treatment options are factors propelling the market in these regions. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, approximately 1,175 new breast cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in women under the age of 40, representing nearly 5% of all new breast cancers and nearly 3,300 new cases of breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women between the ages of 40 and 49, representing about 13% of all new breast cancers in 2017. Asia Pacific is one of the most promising regions for the predictive breast cancer gene testing market as the region is developing rapidly. Emerging economies and easy market penetration in developing countries in Asia are projected to drive the predictive breast cancer gene testing market in the near future.

Key players operating in the predictive breast cancer gene testing market are Myriad Genetics, Inc., Complete Genomics Incorporated, Ambry Genetics, PreventionGenetics, and Illumina, Inc.

Pre-Book Full Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1789<ype=S

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com