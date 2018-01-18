Plane tempered glass, also known as plane toughened glass, is a category of glass that possesses better strength than the normal glass. It is manufactured by thermal and chemical processes. The tempering puts the outer surfaces into compression and the interior into tension. This property of the plane tempered glass helps it crumble into small granular chunks instead of splintering into jagged shards, when broken. The granular chunks are less likely to cause injury. Plane tempered glass also offers properties such as safety and strength. As a result, toughened glass is used in a variety of applications, including passenger vehicle windows, shower doors, architectural glass doors and tables, refrigerator trays, and mobile screen protectors. It is also employed as a component of bulletproof glass. It is also used in diving masks. Furthermore, toughened glass is employed in various types of plates and cookware.

Plane tempered glass is used when strength, thermal resistance, and safety are important considerations. In case of passenger vehicles, plane tempered glass is primarily required because they are subjected to constant heating and cooling as well as dramatic temperature changes throughout the year. Furthermore, they must withstand small impacts such as from road debris such as stones as well as automobile accidents. Large, sharp glass shards present additional and grave danger to passengers; therefore, plane tampered glass is used as its pieces are blunt and mostly harmless when broken. Most touchscreen mobile devices use plane toughened glass.

In the building & construction industry, plane tempered glass is used in buildings in skylights, near doorways and stairways, large windows, windows which extend close to floor level, sliding doors, elevators, fire department access panels, and near swimming pools. Plane tempered glass is also used in homes. Some common household furniture and appliances that use plane tempered glass are frameless shower doors, glass tabletops, replacement glass, glass shelves, cabinet glass, and glass for fireplaces.

The plane tempered glass market can be segmented based on end-user industry and region. Rise in demand for this type of glass in construction and automotive industries is driving the plane tempered glass market. Furthermore, increase in consumer demand for plane tempered glass in furniture and interior applications is boosting market growth. However, increase in usage of laminated glass in the manufacturing industry owing to its properties such as lightness of weight and anti-breakage is hampering the plane tempered glass market.

