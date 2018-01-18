Pile driving is the process of driving vertical structural elements called piles or poles into the ground to create foundation to support structures, buildings, and other construction projects. Pile foundations are essential for any structure when the bed rock is deep and other foundation techniques cannot be employed. Moreover, if the soil is too water-logged near the surface, pile foundations provide solid support to the structures. Pile foundations are largely employed for construction of uncommonly heavy structures and structures with large and concentrated loads. Pile foundations are used for construction of high rise buildings, bridges, water tanks, etc. These piles are driven into the ground via several techniques and equipment. Based on the variation in soil conditions, different types of pile drivers are used such as diesel hammers, hydraulic hammers, and piling rigs. Impact and vibratory are the primary methods used by pile driving equipment to drive piles into the ground. The impact method creates a sudden downward force to push the pile through the soil layer. The vibratory method, on the other hand, piles gradually makes its way through the soil via vibrating the ground as it progresses under.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35408

The pile driving equipment market is driven by infrastructure projects undertaken by government and other commercial construction projects. Pile driving equipment are primarily used in infrastructure projects such as bridges, skyscrapers, airports, and monuments. Technological advancements in civil engineering have enabled construction of higher and larger skyscrapers in metropolitan cities across the world. Rising urbanization is likely to drive demand for pile driving equipment.

In terms of equipment type, the global pile driving equipment market can be segmented into piling rigs, piling wenches, hanging leaders, hammer guides, piling hammers, and other equipment such as caps, helmets. Piling hammers can be further classified into diesel hammers, hydraulic hammers, drop hammers, double action hammer, and others. All of these equipment are essential in the pile driving process. The type of piling hammer used often varies according to conditions ranging from soil consistency to depth of piles required. The pile driving equipment market is segmented based on market type into drilled percussive, impact driven, rotary bored, auger boring, air lift reverse circulation drilling (RCD), and continuous flight Auger (CFA).

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pile-driving-equipment-market.html

In terms of geography, the global pile driving equipment market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the key market for pile driving equipment due to increased spending on infrastructure by countries such as India and China. Countries in the region have undertaken mega construction and infrastructure development projects. This has increased demand for pile driving equipment. The Middle East is also anticipated to witness significant demand for these equipment as countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia are aggressively developing their infrastructure. Elegant and state-of-the-art construction projects have been completed in these countries, with similar projects in pipeline. North America and Europe are anticipated to experience moderate growth as these regions have well–developed infrastructure. However, Eastern Europe is expected to witness higher growth than Western Europe.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com