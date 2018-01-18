According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the utility pole market looks good with opportunities in the transmission and distribution sectors. The global utility pole market is expected to reach an estimated $49.9 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing power generation capacity, growing transmission and distribution infrastructure, and replacement of aging existing networks.

In this market, transmission and distribution poles are used to support overhead power lines and various other public utilities, such as electrical cable, fiber optic cable, and related equipment such as transformers and street lights. Lucintel forecasts that the distribution pole market is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within the utility pole market, the steel pole segment is expected to remain the largest segment by material type due to the low maintenance and high durability. Lucintel projects that the composite pole segment will experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to major investments in the power sector and improvement in the transmission and distribution network in developing nations, such as China and India.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include wider use of transmission monopoles, increased usage of composite poles in transmission and distribution, increased usage of polyurethane coatings, and hot dip galvanizing of steel utility poles. Valmont Inc., Skipper Ltd. KEC International, Stella Jones, Europoles GmbH, Eleswedy Electric, RS Technologies Inc., Nippon Concrete Industries Co. Ltd. are among the major utility pole manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global utility pole market by application type, material, size, and region. Lucintel has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Utility Pole Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global utility pole market by application type, material, size, and region, as follows:

By Application Type ($ Million from 2012 to 2023)

• Transmission Pole

• Distribution Pole

By Material Type ($ Million from 2012 to 2023)

• Steel Pole

• Wooden Pole

• Concrete Pole

• Composite Pole

By Size ($ Million from 2012 to 2023)

• Below 40ft

• 40ft -70ft

• Above 70ft

By Region ($ Million from 2012 to 2023)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

This 159-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or email us at helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Energy Market Report, Energy Industry, Mergers & Acquisitions, Due Diligence and SWOT Analysis.