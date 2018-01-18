Infinium Global Research has added a new report on oil storage market. The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of Oil Storage over the period of 2017 – 2023. Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the Global Oil Storage market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future.
The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.
The recent report on global oil storage market identified that LAMEA dominated the Global Oil Storage market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the Oil Storage market worldwide.
The report segments the Global Oil Storage market on the basis of material, type, and product design.
Global Oil Storage Market by Material
Steel
Carbon Steel
Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP)
Global Oil Storage Market by Type
Crude Oil
Gasoline
Aviation Fuel
Naphtha
Diesel
Kerosene
LPG
Global Oil Storage Market by Product Design
Open Top
Fixed Roof
Floating Roof
Others
Global Oil Storage Market by Regions
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
RoW
Companies Profiled in the report
SUNOCO LOGISTICS
CONTAINMENT SOLUTIONS
BELCO MANUFACTURING COMPANY
F. MANUFACTURING
COLUMBIAN STEEL TANK
ZCL COMPOSITES
POLY PROCESSING
OILTANKING GMBH
RED EWALD, INC.
SYNALLOY CORPORATION
