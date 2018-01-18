Neonicotinoids are the type of insecticides used to control variety of pests such as sap-feeding insects and root-feeding grubs. Neonicotinoid insecticides are pesticides absorbed by the plants. These are transported to all the tissues of plants such as leaves, flowers, roots, stem, as well as the pollen and nectar. Pollen and nectar are insects that feed on plants and they help for the reproduction of plants. Neonicotinoid insecticides are applied at the roots or sprayed onto crop foliage. As a result, the insecticide remains active in plants for many weeks and protects the crop from insects for longer duration. The discovery of neonicotinoid insecticides is considered as milestone in insecticides research, as it directly attacks the nervous system of insects and pests. Neonicotinoid insecticides are preferred over chemical pesticides, as pesticides that are sprayed over crops make the soil infertile, leading to environmental damage.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35399

The neonicotinoid insecticides market has been expanding at a rapid pace. Innovative concepts for crop-management along with easily availability of products have made neonicotinoid insecticides the most important chemical class in the insecticides market. However, significant rise in the number of annual beehive losses has spurred interest in factors that potentially affect bee health. When introduced, neonicotinoids were assumed to have low toxicity to insects; however, of late, research has indicated that neonicotinoids lead to potential toxicity in honey bees and other beneficial insects even with low levels of contact. Neonicotinoids may impact bees’ ability to forage, learn, and remember navigation routes to and from food sources. Neonicotinoids are also being explored in combination with other factors such as mites and pathogens as potential causes of colony collapse disorder. Neonicotinoids are also responsible for damaging effects on bumble bee colony growth and queen production.

Based on application, the neonicotinoid insecticides market can be segmented into foliar spray, post-harvest, soil treatment, and seed treatment. Neonicotinoid insecticides in the form of foliar spray and post-harvest treatment are used to protect fruit and vegetables, cereal grains, nuts, and wine grapes from insects. Soil treatment and seed treatment are effective against sucking insects, some chewing insects, soil insects, fleas, soil pests, and seed. In agriculture, the usefulness of neonicotinoid insecticide seed treatments for pest prevention depends upon the timing of planting and pest arrival.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/neonicotinoid-insecticides-market.html

Based on type, the neonicotinoid insecticides market can be divided into acetamiprid, thiacloprid, clothianidin, imidacloprid, nitenpyram, and thiamethoxam. Acetamiprid, thiacloprid, and imidacloprid are intended to control sucking insects on crops such as leafy vegetables, citrus fruits, pome fruits, grapes, cotton, cole crops, and ornamental plants. Clothianidin is authorized for spray, dust, soil drench, injectable liquid, and seed treatment uses, wherein clothianidin coats seeds that take up the pesticide via the roots as the plant grows. Nitenpyram is used for the cure of flea plagues on dogs and cats. Thiamethoxam is an insecticide that is absorbed quickly by plants and transported to all of its parts including pollen, where it acts to deter insect feeding.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com