The Latin America Disposable Medical Devices Sensors Market was worth USD 0.79 billion in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 8.95% to reach USD 1.21 billion by 2021. Disposable medical devices are used to detect particular data for patient monitoring or diagnosis of diseases. They are portable scanning devices used to measure heart rate, breathing rate and body temperature. They are emerging as powerful, cost-effective tools for identification of disease caused by virus, bacteria, and fungi.

Sensor-based devices have enhanced in terms of characteristics, technology, and performance due to the continuous improvements of electronics in medical and pharmaceutical applications. With the advancement of IT and wireless sensor technology, disposable sensors and biosensors are playing a significant role in the healthcare. Furthermore, the increase in technology of microsystems such as MEMS, SI-based sensors, and microfluidic chips has become a benchmark in the healthcare sector with great accuracy and characteristics.

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and other infectious diseases particularly in geriatric population and increasing innovations in the development of medical sensors for diagnosis are the primary factors augmenting the global market for disposable medical sensors. Moreover, factors like huge investment by private players, increasing the need for remote patient monitoring and next-generation disposable medical sensors, government support towards R&D in the field of sensors, the requirement of cost-effective devices and accessories and raising awareness about medical sensors are also driving the global disposable medical sensors. However, factors like stringent regulatory approval procedures, lack of reimbursement policies and a limited number of skilled professionals are hindering the growth of the market.

The Latin America Disposable Medical Devices Sensors Market is segmented on the basis of type, placement of sensors, application and end-user. Based on the type, the market is segmented into biosensors, temperature sensors, pressure sensors, accelerometers, image sensors, and others. In 2016, the biosensors segment accounted for the largest share due to the wide use of pregnancy test strips, HIV test strips, drug and alcohol test strips, and glucose test strips. On the basis of placement of sensors, the market is segmented into invasive sensors, wearable sensors, implantable sensors, ingestible sensors, and strip sensors. The strip sensors segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016 due to the cost-effectiveness, increasing usage of strip sensors in glucose monitoring tests, ease of use and faster results and ingestible medical sensors are the fastest growing sub-segment. Applications segment is categorized into patient monitoring, diagnostics, therapeutics and imaging devices of medical sensors. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Home-based and Laboratories. Latin America market region includes countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and remaining countries of South America. The huge rise in spending in the healthcare division has increased the demand for Medical device sensors. Brazil is one of the largest markets in this region followed by Mexico, Argentina, and Columbia, which are also intensifying their investments in the development of the market.

Key players dominating the Latin America disposable medical device sensors market are:

1) Medtronic plc.

2) Philips healthcare

3) Analog Devices Inc

4) GE Healthcare

5) Smiths Medical,

6) Honeywell International

