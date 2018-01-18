Kirloskar Solar is one of the renowned companies in Ahmedabad offering power generation source for both commercial and residential needs. Rooftop solar panels are one of the popular products of this company. It has a team of expert professionals who are specialized in this job. With their skill and relevant experience in the field, they can install these panels in the open terrace in the right manner.

The team of professionals ensures that the alignments of the cells are made in the best possible way so that they are not required to change frequently. Team of Kirloskar Solar offers easy maintenance service at regular intervals. Thus, they ensure hassle-free power supply.

Rooftop solutions of this company is available in two variety –

– On Grid – a photovoltaic system

– Off Grid – suitable for operating DC appliances

Principles Kirloskar Solar Follows

– Offering clean and affordable energy solutions suitable for all industry types.

– End-to-end service for commissioning and installing.

– Delivery of project installation right on time.

– Adopting latest technology for servicing customers.

– They ensure easy operability and low maintenance.

Services the Company Offers

Apart from rooftop solutions, the company offers other services like –

– EPC – Ground Mounted and Utility Scale

– Maintenance and Operation

To get more information about this company, visit the different sections on their website at www.ahmedabadsolar.com

Achieving clients’ satisfaction and providing perfect service to its clients are the primary goals of this company. Team of professionals of Kirloskar works hard in this regard. Check out the products from their website.

About the company

Kirloskar is the company that thinks with different energy services and products. Being an authorized partner, its solutions are all comply to clean energy segment. The company has a team of professionals and experts having immense knowledge, experience and expertise in this field. Commissioning, installation and hassle-free power supply – Kirloskar ensures everything. Ahmedabad Solar is the authorized solar panel dealer in Ahmedabad

Contact:

Company: Kirloskar

Address: 43/B, Pavitranagar, Opp. Cadila Lab., Ghodasar, Ahmedabad-380050, India

Phone: +91 7984660655, +91 7878482218

We are open: Mon – Sat: 10 AM – 8 PM

Website: www.ahmedabadsolar.com