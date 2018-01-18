Market Synopsis of India Pre-Engineered Buildings

Pre-engineered buildings are factory-built fabricated structures which uses raw material which is best suited such as primary& secondary frames, roof & wall sheets that are connected with each other using different engineering methods to build structural and aesthetic requirements. These construction type is basically used in industrial buildings and warehouses. The demand of pre-engineered buildings is poised to be driven by growing construction, rising urban population and growing number of special economic zones in India (SEZ). However, factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices and shortage of skilled labor are the major restraints that could hinder the market growth.

The PEB market is valued at USD 2.06 billion in 2015 and it is projected to reach at USD 3.56 billion by 2020, growing at 11.63% CAGR.

Key Players

Tata Bluescope Steel Ltd. (India), Kirby Building Systems (Kuwait), Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd (India), Jindal Buildsys Ltd. (India), Era Infra Engineering Ltd. (India), Everest Industries (India), LLOYD Insulations Ltd. (India), Multicolor Steels Pvt. Ltd. (India), Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd. (India), SML Group (India), Smith Structures Private Ltd. (India) and Tiger Steel Engineering (India) are some of the leading players operating in this market.

