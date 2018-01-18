Killeen, TX / 2018 – Centex Technologies is pleased to announce its newly awarded Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification through the Georgia Department of Administrative Services (DOAS), in cooperation with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). By passing the particular review and requirements, Centex Technologies may operate as a Minority Business Enterprise and Minority Subcontractor within the state of Georgia, receiving contracts working with state and local agencies.

Centex Technologies previously received its Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) certification in the state of Texas in 2016. Through the DBE interstate application process, Centex was able to apply for and receive its DBE certification with the state of Georgia in 2017, as an advantage for our Atlanta office.

DBE‐certified businesses in Georgia that meet the state’s MBE qualifications are automatically eligible for MBE certification.

According to the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council, MBE certification provides emerging firms with invaluable business development resources. With certification, enterprising business owners gain unprecedented access to corporate buyers and executives who are interested in working with certified minority business.

For more information about this certification and other work Centex Technologies performs in the government division, please contact Christopher Walton, Vice President and Legal Counsel (Government Division) at cwalton@centextech.com.

# # #

About Centex Technologies

Centex Technologies is an IT consulting company with offices in Killeen, Austin and Dallas, Texas; and Atlanta, Georgia. Our goal is to provide innovative IT solutions that exceed expectations. We assist our clients through a wide range of comprehensive and cost‐effective services to advise, install, service and repair, configure, maintain and teach Information Technology. Our highly skilled and professional staff has extensive experience serving medium‐ to large‐scale organizations in diverse technical areas such as Network Administration; Technical Support; Project Management; Search Engine Optimization (SEO); Internet Marketing, and custom Web, Application, and Software Design and Development. Additional information about Centex Technologies can be found at www.centextech.com.